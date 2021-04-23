J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

