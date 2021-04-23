Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

J stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

