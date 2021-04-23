James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of James River Group worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

