Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

JAMF traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 624,934 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,758.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

