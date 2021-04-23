Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STL. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NYSE STL opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

