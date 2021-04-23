Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

