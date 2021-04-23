Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.82.

TSE TOY opened at C$39.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 72.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

