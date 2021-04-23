Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKK stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

