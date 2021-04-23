Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Citrix Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the cloud computing company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

CTXS stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.