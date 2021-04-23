Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 414” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.42) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.66. The firm has a market cap of £84.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

