Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on E. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

E stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

