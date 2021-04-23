Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATLC opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

