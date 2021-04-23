JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.