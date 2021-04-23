Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.