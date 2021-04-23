John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

