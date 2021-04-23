John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells £8,696.16 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp acquired 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.91.

WG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

