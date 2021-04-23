Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

