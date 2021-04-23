JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €350.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

ZO1 stock opened at €261.60 ($307.76) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 12 month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 99.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

