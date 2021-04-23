JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.40 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.40 ($6.35) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €4.84 ($5.70). The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.16. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.