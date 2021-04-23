JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

HelloFresh stock opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

