JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

DSEY stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

