JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 120,304 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Heritage Financial worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

