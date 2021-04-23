JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.