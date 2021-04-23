JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of QuinStreet worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.