JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $4.32 Million in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 386,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCYAU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,902,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,729,000.

LCYAU opened at $11.18 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

