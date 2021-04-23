JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $63.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.85.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.