JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:JTC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.43). 103,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.83. The firm has a market cap of £790.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

