Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 1,301 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

