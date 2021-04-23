Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Acquired by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.06% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 30,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,296. The stock has a market cap of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

