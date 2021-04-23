Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,903. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

