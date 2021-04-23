Keep4r 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,611.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $8.41 or 0.00016881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $661,070.44 and approximately $39,611.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

