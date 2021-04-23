Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 125,503 shares.The stock last traded at $63.02 and had previously closed at $63.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

