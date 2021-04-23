KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

