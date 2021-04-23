KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 694,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

