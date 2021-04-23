KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,987,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,858. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

