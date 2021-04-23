KeyCorp Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

