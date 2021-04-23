Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

KMB stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $132.38. 95,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

