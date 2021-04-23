Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

