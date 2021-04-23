Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.91.

TSE:KL traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 411,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.62. The company has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

