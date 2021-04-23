KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

