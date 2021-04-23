Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

