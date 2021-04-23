Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

