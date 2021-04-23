Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 10,302 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 187,540 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

IMTM stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.