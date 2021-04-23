KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 4.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 324,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 483,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

