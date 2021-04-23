KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

