Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $50.50. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 5,544 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after acquiring an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.