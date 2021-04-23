Knowles (NYSE:KN) Announces Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

KN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 1,890,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

