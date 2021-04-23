KONE Oyj (KNYJY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $43.27 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 42.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

