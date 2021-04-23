Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.04 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 240.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

