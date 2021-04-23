Krios Trading Down 50.2% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $235.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00233416 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.